GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex hits new all-time high in early trade

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 134.64 points to hit a new all-time high of 78,188.16 in early trade.

Published - June 26, 2024 10:10 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
After an initial peak, both the benchmark indices encountered volatile trends and were trading between highs and lows.

After an initial peak, both the benchmark indices encountered volatile trends and were trading between highs and lows. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Stock market benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, with the Sensex hitting its fresh all-time high level, but soon equities faced volatile trends and were trading flat amid the emergence of profit-taking.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 134.64 points to hit a new all-time high of 78,188.16 in early trade. The Nifty went up by 28.2 points to 23,749.50.

However, later both the benchmark indices encountered volatile trends and were trading between highs and lows.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC, Bajaj Finance and Tata Motors were the biggest gainers.

Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and JSW Steel were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo quoted with gains while Shanghai and Hong Kong traded lower.

US markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.41 per cent to USD 85.36 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹1,175.91 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark jumped 712.44 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at a new closing peak of 78,053.52 on Tuesday. The Nifty went up by 183.45 points or 0.78 per cent to settle at a record closing peak of 23,721.30.

Related Topics

market and exchange

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.