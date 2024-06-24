GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Markets tumble in early trade on weak trends from global equities, fresh foreign fund outflows

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 463.96 points to 76,745.94. The Nifty dropped 149.6 points to 23,351.50.

Published - June 24, 2024 10:39 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
A view of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai.

A view of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Benchmark equity indices tumbled in early trade on Monday, June 24, 2024, amid weak trends from global markets and fresh foreign fund outflows.

Profit-taking after a record-breaking rally also put pressure on the benchmark indices.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and JSW Steel were the biggest laggards.

Sun Pharma, ITC, ICICI Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower while Tokyo quoted in the positive territory.

US markets ended mostly lower on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,790.19 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.07 per cent to USD 85.18 a barrel.

Snapping its six-day rally, the BSE benchmark declined 269.03 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at 77,209.90 on Friday. The NSE Nifty slipped 65.90 points or 0.28 per cent to end at 23,501.10.

