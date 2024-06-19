ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record high levels in early trade

Published - June 19, 2024 10:10 am IST - Mumbai

While the Sensex climbed 280 points to hit its fresh lifetime peak of 77,581.46, the NSE Nifty went up by 72.95 points to hit a new record high of 23,630.85 in early trade.

PTI

A sub-broker makes flower offerings before the statue of a bull outside the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty hit their new lifetime peaks in early trade on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, amid a firm global market trends, buying in bank stocks and foreign fund inflows.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bullish trend in early trade comes a day after the Fitch Ratings raised India's growth forecast for the current fiscal to 7.2 per cent from 7 per cent projected in March, citing a recovery in consumer spending and increased investment.

Rallying for the fifth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 280.32 points to hit its fresh lifetime peak of 77,581.46 during the early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 72.95 points to hit a new record high of 23,630.85.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the 30 Sensex companies, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank were the biggest gainers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Titan, NTPC, Power Grid and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading higher while Shanghai quoted lower.

ADVERTISEMENT

US markets ended in the positive territory on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹2,569.40 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.01 per cent to USD 85.34 a barrel.

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday raised India's growth forecast for the current fiscal to 7.2 per cent from 7 per cent projected in March, citing a recovery in consumer spending and increased investment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

market and exchange

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US