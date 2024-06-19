GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record high levels in early trade

While the Sensex climbed 280 points to hit its fresh lifetime peak of 77,581.46, the NSE Nifty went up by 72.95 points to hit a new record high of 23,630.85 in early trade.

Published - June 19, 2024 10:10 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
A sub-broker makes flower offerings before the statue of a bull outside the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai. File photo

A sub-broker makes flower offerings before the statue of a bull outside the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty hit their new lifetime peaks in early trade on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, amid a firm global market trends, buying in bank stocks and foreign fund inflows.

The bullish trend in early trade comes a day after the Fitch Ratings raised India's growth forecast for the current fiscal to 7.2 per cent from 7 per cent projected in March, citing a recovery in consumer spending and increased investment.

Rallying for the fifth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 280.32 points to hit its fresh lifetime peak of 77,581.46 during the early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 72.95 points to hit a new record high of 23,630.85.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank were the biggest gainers.

Titan, NTPC, Power Grid and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading higher while Shanghai quoted lower.

US markets ended in the positive territory on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹2,569.40 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.01 per cent to USD 85.34 a barrel.

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday raised India's growth forecast for the current fiscal to 7.2 per cent from 7 per cent projected in March, citing a recovery in consumer spending and increased investment.

