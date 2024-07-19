ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty decline after hitting fresh record high levels in opening trade

Updated - July 19, 2024 10:25 am IST

Published - July 19, 2024 10:09 am IST - Mumbai

The 30-share BSE Sensex hit its new all-time high of 81,587.76 in the initial trade but failed to carry forward the winning momentum and declined 167 points.

PTI

Brokers watch the market trade. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices hit their new record high levels in early trade on Friday, July 19, 2024, but failed to hold on to the gains and were later trading lower tracking weak trends from global markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-share BSE Sensex hit its new all-time high of 81,587.76 in the initial trade but failed to carry forward the winning momentum and declined 166.93 points to 81,176.53.

The NSE Nifty also dropped 73.1 points to 24,727.75 after hitting its fresh record peak of 24,854.80 during the opening bell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Sun Pharma and Power Grid were the biggest laggards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Infosys climbed nearly 3 per cent after the IT major reported a 7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,368 crore in the April-June quarter and raised its growth outlook for the current financial year, signalling an improvement in the IT segment.

Asian Paints, ITC, Nestle and Adani Ports were the other gainers.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were quoting lower.

The US markets ended in negative territory on Thursday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.41 per cent to USD 84.76 a barrel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹5,483.63 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 626.91 points or 0.78 per cent to settle at a fresh closing high of 81,343.46 on Thursday.

The broader Nifty climbed 187.85 points or 0.76 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 24,800.85.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

market and exchange

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US