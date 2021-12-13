SEBI’s algo-trading plan can hit growth: brokers

‘Proposed norms difficult to execute’

Markets regulator SEBI’s proposal of treating all orders emanating from application programming interface (API) as algorithmic — or algo — orders can restrict growth of such trading in India, brokerage houses said.

In market parlance, algo trading refers to any order that is generated using automated execution logic.

Vikas Singhania, CEO, TradeSmart, said that regulating the nascent algo market is the need of the hour, especially since the media has reported a number of cases of retail clients losing money based on false promises made by vendors. “However, in its attempt to weed a few bad cases, SEBI is putting in hurdles that can restrict the growth of algo trading in India. It will be difficult for brokers to provide APIs if the conditions mentioned in the consultation paper are implemented.” However, Rahul Shah, co-head, research, Equitymaster, said the proposal would go some way in ensuring nobody is able to game the system.