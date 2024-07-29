SEBI unveils chatbot ‘SEVA’ for investors 

For investor protection, the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has started its Virtual Assistant (SEVA) – an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based conversation platform for investors.

The Beta version of the chatbot includes features like citations for generated response, speech-to-text and text-to-speech functionality for accessibility and follow-up questions.

The chatbot is currently enabled to answer questions relating to general information on securities market, latest master circulars and grievance redressal process. Based on the feedback received from the users, additional areas will be added to the chatbot, the SEBI said in a statement.

The beta version of the chatbot is available on SEBI’s investor website and SAARTHI mobile app (both Android and iOS).