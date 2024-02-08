ADVERTISEMENT

SEBI proposes ways for deregistered offshore funds to dispose of securities

February 08, 2024 11:06 am | Updated 11:06 am IST - MUMBAI

A discussion paper is the first step taken by SEBI.

PTI

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Markets regulator SEBI proposed on Wednesday ways in which offshore funds whose India licences have expired can dispose of securities they hold, according to a discussion paper issued on the regulator's website.

A discussion paper is the first step taken by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) before it finally changes its rules for market entities.

Until now, there has been no mechanism for offshore funds to liquidate their holdings after their licences expire.

There are 55 offshore funds whose India licences have expired and they hold securities worth 3.3 billion Indian rupees ($39.77 million), SEBI said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate paper the regulator proposed that offshore funds be required to report any material changes such as in the structure of funds, their ownership or control within 30 days.

Presently offshore funds need to report such changes within seven working days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

securities

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US