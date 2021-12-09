SEBI proposes rules for retail algo trading

New Delhi

09 December 2021 22:46 IST

In market parlance, algo trading refers to any order that is generated using automated execution logic.

Capital markets regulator SEBI on Thursday proposed a regulatory framework for algorithmic trading (algo trading) by retail investors to make such trading safe and prevent market manipulations.

The algo trading system automatically monitors the live stock prices and initiates an order when the given criteria are met.

In its consultation paper, SEBI has proposed a framework for algo trading done by retail investors, including the use of Application Programming Interface (API) access.