Markets

SEBI proposes rules for retail algo trading

Capital markets regulator SEBI on Thursday proposed a regulatory framework for algorithmic trading (algo trading) by retail investors to make such trading safe and prevent market manipulations.

In market parlance, algo trading refers to any order that is generated using automated execution logic.

The algo trading system automatically monitors the live stock prices and initiates an order when the given criteria are met.

In its consultation paper, SEBI has proposed a framework for algo trading done by retail investors, including the use of Application Programming Interface (API) access.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2021 10:48:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/sebi-proposes-rules-for-retail-algo-trading/article37918130.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY