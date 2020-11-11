Markets

SEBI mulls risk control panel for more firms

SEBI on Tuesday proposed extending the requirement of constituting a risk management committee to the top 1,000 listed entities from 500 at present.

The risk management committee should meet at least twice a year from the current practice of minimum one meeting, SEBI said in a paper.

Considering the multitude of risks faced by listed entities, the regulator said risk management had emerged as a very important function of the board.

The COVID-19 pandemic had reinforced the need for a robust risk management framework, it added.

