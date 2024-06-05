GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Sebi makes process of securities payout directly to client’s account mandatory

SEBI has decided that ‘the securities for pay-out shall be credited directly to the respective client’s demat account by the CCs’.

Published - June 05, 2024 05:28 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The Securities and Exchange Board of India. File

The Securities and Exchange Board of India. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

To enhance operational efficiency and reduce the risk to clients' securities, markets regulator SEBI on May 5 decided to make the process of direct payout of such securities to the client's account mandatory.

This will become effective from October 14, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a circular. Currently, the clearing corporation credits the pay-out of securities in the pool account of the broker, who then credits the same to the respective client's demat accounts. Further, a facility of direct delivery to investors was introduced in February 2001.

After extensive deliberations with the stock exchanges, clearing corporations (CCs) and depositories, SEBI has decided that "the securities for pay-out shall be credited directly to the respective client's demat account by the CCs".

Moreover, clearing corporations should provide a mechanism for trading member (TM) or clearing members (CM) to identify the unpaid securities and funded stocks under the margin trading facility.

In case of any shortages "arising due to inter se netting of positions between clients" — internal shortages — SEBI suggested TM or CM should handle such shortages through the process of auction. Moreover, in such cases, the brokers should not levy any charges on the client over and above the charges levied by the clearing corporations.

In May 2023, SEBI specified various processes for handling clients' securities with regard to pay-in and pay-out of securities. This was to protect clients' securities and to ensure that the stock broker segregates securities of the client or clients so that they are not vulnerable to misuse.

Related Topics

stock exchanges / financial markets

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.