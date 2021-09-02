Markets

SEBI eases norms to boost liquidity

Markets regulator SEBI on Wednesday eased framework pertaining to time period for introducing liquidity-enhancement schemes on securities by stock exchanges.

SEBI, in 2014, permitted stock exchanges to introduce liquidity-enhancement schemes in equity cash and derivatives segments to enhance liquidity in illiquid securities.

Based on the experience of stock exchanges, it has been decided to modify the framework,the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a circular.

Under the scheme, brokers and other market intermediaries are given incentives to bring in liquidity and generate investor interest in securities with limited trading activity.


