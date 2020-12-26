SEBI appoints TS Krishnamurthy as observer for e-voting in Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund schemes

MUMBAI

SEBI in a press statement said Mr Krishnamurthy was appointed as observer on December 18, 2020.

The Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI), as per direction the Supreme Court of India recently appointed Taruvai Subayya Krishnamurthy, the former Chief Election Commissioner of India as the observer regarding the e-voting of unit holders of six schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund which is scheduled between 26th December to 29th December, 2020, it said in a statement.

The Supreme Court of India through its order dated December 9, 2020 had directed SEBI to appoint an observer for the e-voting and further it had directed that the result of the e-voting would not be announced and would be produced before it in a sealed cover along with the report of the observer appointed by the SEBI.

He can be contacted at krishnamurthy.ts@gmail.com and Ph. No. +91 9444999555.

SEBI has also constituted a technical assistance team comprising B.N Sahoo, Chief General Manager, SEBI, Nayana Ovalekar, Chief Operating Officer of Central depository Services Ltd, K. Sriram , Practising Company Secretary and Scrutiniser, M. Krishna and Ch E Sai Prasad, Assistant Directors of Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Hyderabad to assist the observer.