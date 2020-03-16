SBI Cards makes weak debut at bourses, plunges nearly 13%

New Delhi

16 March 2020 12:04 IST

The scrip listed at ₹658, dropping 12.84% from the issue price on the BSE.

Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services made a weak debut at the bourses on Monday, plunging nearly 13%, against its issue price of ₹755.

On the NSE, it slumped 12.45% after opening to ₹661.

The company’s market valuation stood at Rs 69,811.44 crore on the BSE.

The drop in the company’s scrip was in line with a weak broader market sentiment, where the BSE benchmark was trading over 2,000 points lower.

In traded volume terms, 17.65 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and 2.6 crore shares on the NSE in early trade.

The initial public offer of SBI Cards and Payment Services was subscribed over 22 times earlier this month.

Price range for the IPO was fixed at ₹750-755 per share.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, DSP Merrill Lynch, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) and SBI Capital Markets were the managers to the offer.