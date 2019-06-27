Rupee slips 17 paise to 69.32 against USD in early trade

The rupee depreciated 17 paise to 69.32 against the U.S. Dollar in opening trade today, as strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market weighed on the local unit.

Forex traders said, Rupee is trading in a narrow range as market participants are trading the cautious path amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

The Rupee opened weak at 69.29 at the interbank Forex market and then fell further to 69.32, down 17 paise over its last close.

The domestic unit had settled at 69.15 against the U.S. Dollar on June 26.

On the global front, the trade concerns between the U.S. and China, and rising U.S.-Iran tensions are poised to dominate a high-stakes G20 summit from June 28.

The Dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.13% to 96.34.

Meanwhile, foreign fund inflows and positive opening in domestic equities supported the domestic currency.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in ₹106.26 crore on June 26, as per provisional data.

Domestic bourses opened on a cautious note with benchmark indices Sensex trading 74.26 points higher at 39,666.34 and Nifty up 20.50 points at 11,868.05.

Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, eased 0.39% to $66.23 per barrel.