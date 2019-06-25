Rupee rises 13 paise to 69.22 against U.S. Dollar in early trade

The Rupee appreciated by 13 paise to 69.22 against the U.S. Dollar in opening trade on June 25, driven by easing crude oil prices and weakening of the U.S. Dollar in the overseas market.

The Rupee opened strong at 69.32 at the interbank Forex market then gained further ground to touch 69.22 per dollar, displaying gains of 13 paise against the greenback.

On June 24, the Rupee had settled at 69.35 against the U.S. Dollar.

Forex dealers said foreign fund inflows and selling of the American currency by exporters supported the Rupee.

Foreign investors bought shares worth ₹207.33 crore on a net basis on June 24, provisional data showed.

The Dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04% to 95.93.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading 128.28 points, or 0.33% down to quote at 38,994.68 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 11,666.30, down 33.35 points, or 0.29%.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at 64.25 per barrel lower by 0.94%.

Meanwhile, on the global front, U.S. President Donald Trump said the Federal Reserve’s reluctance to cut interest rates was standing in the way of economic expansion.

The U.S. Fed last week left benchmark U.S. lending rates untouched.

“Despite a Federal Reserve that doesn’t know what it is doing... we are on course to have one of the best Months of June in US history,” Trump tweeted.