Markets

Rupee widens loss by 7 paise against U.S. dollar in opening trade

Photo for representation   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee furthered its loss by 7 paise to trade at 73.38 against the U.S. dollar in opening deals on January 8, reeling under pressure from a rebound in American currency against key rivals and rising crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the Indian unit traded in a small range of 73.35-73.39 in early deals.

The rupee had closed 20 paise lower at 73.31 a dollar on January 7.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.03% to 89.85.

Global crude oil benchmark Brent was trading higher by 0.17% at $54.61 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex surged 362.16 points or 0.75% to 48,455.48 in morning trade, and the broader NSE Nifty climbed 104.50 points or 0.74% to 14,241.85.

Foreign investors bought shares worth ₹382.30 crore on a net basis on January 7, according to exchange data.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2021 11:39:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/rupee-widens-loss-by-7-paise-against-us-dollar-in-opening-trade/article33526679.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY