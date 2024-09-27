GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.64 against US dollar

The Indian currency was, however, weighed down by a subdued domestic equity market and a stronger greenback against major rivals overseas.

Published - September 27, 2024 10:19 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Representational image.

Representational image. | Photo Credit: RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.64 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday (September 27, 2024) amid softening crude oil prices and inflow of foreign funds.

The Indian currency was, however, weighed down by a subdued domestic equity market and a stronger greenback against major rivals overseas amid increased month-end dollar demand from importers, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 83.64 and touched the low of 83.69 before trading again at 83.64 against the American currency, registering a gain of 2 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee declined 8 paise to settle at 83.66 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.15 per cent to 100.39.

Analysts said the market participants were awaiting further cues from the personal consumption expenditure data to be released in the US on Friday.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 0.36 per cent to 71.34 in futures trade.

On the domestic equity markets front, the Sensex fell 9.15 points or 0.01 per cent o 85,826.97, while the Nifty inched up 5.80 points or 0.02 per cent to 26,221.85. Both the indices closed at their highest levels on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Thursday, purchasing shares worth Rs 629.96 crore, according to exchange data.

Published - September 27, 2024 10:19 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.