ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee falls 15 paise against US dollar in early trade

Published - November 27, 2024 10:20 am IST - Mumbai

A decline in the dollar index and a marginal fall in the Brent crude index prevented further losses in the domestic unit

PTI

An employee counts U.S. dollar bills at a foreign exchange counter inside a bank in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The rupee fell sharply by 15 paise against the US dollar to 83.44 in early trade on Wednesday (November 27, 2024) amid muted trends in the domestic equity markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, a decline in the dollar index and a marginal fall in the Brent crude index prevented further losses in the domestic unit, according to experts.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 84.38 -- down 9 paise from its previous close -- and then slid further to 84.44, registering a decline of 15 paise from its previous close.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, the rupee pared its intra-day losses to settle flat at 84.29 against the US dollar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The Indian banking liquidity fell into deficit as industry players paid Rs 1.6-1.8 lakh crore as GST payment. This was after two months that liquidity has fallen into a deficit as the RBI also intervened into forex markets to defend the rupee weighing on liquidity conditions," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.

"The rupee may be in the broad range of 84.00 to 84.50 in the near term as markets await a slew of data from the US this evening," Bhansali added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.15 per cent to 106.84.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was marginally down 0.10 per cent to USD 72.74 per barrel in futures trade.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US