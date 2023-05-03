ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee rises 12 paise to 81.75 against US dollar

May 03, 2023 10:02 am | Updated 10:02 am IST - Mumbai

Forex traders said significant foreign fund inflows and crude oil prices below USD 80 a barrel also supported the local unit.

PTI

The rupee gained 12 paise to 81.75 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, racking the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market.

Forex traders said significant foreign fund inflows and crude oil prices below USD 80 a barrel also supported the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.80 against the dollar and then climbed to 81.75, registering a rise of 12 paise over its previous close.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, the rupee closed at 81.87 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.24 per cent to 101.71.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.04 per cent to USD 75.35 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 293.34 points or 0.48 per cent to 61,061.37. The broader NSE Nifty fell 86.95 points or 0.48 per cent to 18,060.70.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth ₹1,997.35 crore, according to exchange data.

Forex traders said investors are waiting for cues from the US Federal Reserve's rate decision.

"On the global front, US stocks tumbled as traders feared a spiral effect in the regional banking sector returning, ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision.

"The monetary policy kicked off on Tuesday, and is likely to announce a widely expected 25 bps rate hike on Wednesday. It will be interesting to see whether the Fed is interested in stretching out the rate hike process beyond May or not," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US