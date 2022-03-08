JUST IN
- 1 min Rupee rises 20 paise in early trade
- 29 mins Sensex, Nifty fall for fifth straight session on weak global trends, oil prices
- NSE ex-MD Chitra Ramkrishna sent to seven-day CBI custody in co-location scam case
- Rupee plummets 84 paise to all-time low of 77.01 against U.S. dollar amid Ukraine crisis
- Sensex nosedives 1,491 points amid jittery global markets, elevated oil prices
- Gold above $2,000 on safe-haven appeal; nickel up over 20%
- Rupee slumps 81 paise to 76.98 against U.S. dollar in early trade
- Sensex, Nifty tumble nearly 3% amid weak global markets, elevated oil prices
- Investors' wealth slumps over ₹5.59 lakh crore in three days of market fall
- Rupee slumps 22 paise, breaches 76-mark against US dollar
- Rupee slumps 11 paise to 76.05 against U.S. dollar in early trade
- Sensex tanks over 850 points on weak global cues
- Rupee slips 15 paise to close at 75.95 against U.S. dollar
- Sensex, Nifty settle lower as oil prices surge
- Sensex climbs over 350 points amid positive Asian markets