Rupee falls 10 paise in early trade

March 16, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - Mumbai

The rupee depreciated by 10 paise to 82.75 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, March 16, 2023, amid negative trends in the domestic as well as global equity markets and continued outflow of foreign funds.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weaker at 82.77 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 82.80 and 82.71.

Later, the domestic unit was trading at 82.75 against the greenback, registering a fall of 10 paise.

On Wednesday, the rupee settled at 82.65 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was 0.10 per cent lower at 104.54.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.61 per cent to USD 74.14 per barrel.