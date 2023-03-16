HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee falls 10 paise in early trade

Continued outflow of foreign funds also contribute to the rupee’s slide in early trade.

March 16, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - Mumbai

PTI

The rupee depreciated by 10 paise to 82.75 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, March 16, 2023, amid negative trends in the domestic as well as global equity markets and continued outflow of foreign funds.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weaker at 82.77 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 82.80 and 82.71.

Later, the domestic unit was trading at 82.75 against the greenback, registering a fall of 10 paise.

On Wednesday, the rupee settled at 82.65 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was 0.10 per cent lower at 104.54.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.61 per cent to USD 74.14 per barrel.

Related Topics

foreign exchange market / currency values

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.