ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee up 30 paise to 81.95 against U.S. dollar

June 16, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - Mumbai

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened higher at 81.97, and then appreciated further to 81.95

PTI

The rupee rose by 30 paise to 81.95 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Friday amid gains in domestic equities and losses in crude oil prices.

FII inflows into local equities also bolstered the rupee sentiment, analysts said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened higher at 81.97, and then appreciated further to 81.95, registering a rise of 30 paise over its last close.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, the rupee settled lower at 82.25 against the dollar due to a strong greenback overseas and a negative trend in domestic equities.

Crude oil prices were trading lower on Friday with the benchmark Brent crude slipping 0.22% to $75.50 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was marginally up 0.11% at 102.23.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 262.23 points or 0.42% higher at 63,179.86. The broader NSE Nifty rose by 77.80 points or 0.42% to 18,765.90.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Thursday as they purchased shares worth ₹3,085.51 crore, according to exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US