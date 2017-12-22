Markets

Rupee turns weak, opens lower against dollar

An India rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017.

An India rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

more-in

The rupee opened lower by 2 paise at 64.08 against the dollar on December 22 as the American unit came in a few notches higher overseas amid foreign capital outflow.

The dollar rose against euro, which came under pressure after snap poll results showed that Catalan separatists kept a slim majority in Parliament, an outcome that spells uncertainty for Europe.

In the opening session, the domestic unit fell by 2 paise to 64.08. On December 21, it had ended higher by 5 paise at 64.06 because of greenback selling by exporters and banks.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Markets
currency values
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 1:18:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/rupee-turns-weak-opens-lower-against-dollar/article22217845.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY