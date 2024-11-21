 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee turns flat at 84.42 against U.S. dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.41 and slipped further to 84.42 against the greenback, trading at its previous closing level in early deals

Published - November 21, 2024 11:09 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image used for representational purpose.

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee turned flat at 84.42 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Thursday (November 21, 2024) amid volatile crude oil prices and lackluster sentiment in the domestic equity markets.

A weaker American currency supported the local unit, but it was weighed down by the relentless outflow of foreign funds, forex traders said.

Also read | Adani stocks crash on U.S. action on alleged bribery and fraud

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.41 and slipped further to 84.42 against the greenback, trading at its previous closing level in early deals.

On Tuesday, the rupee settled flat at 84.42 against the U.S. dollar. The foreign exchange market was closed on Wednesday due to Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.11% at 106.49.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose by 0.22% to $72.97 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex was trading 398.45points, or 0.51% lower, at 77,179.93 points. The Nifty fell 136.10 points, or 0.58%, to 23,382.40 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Tuesday, as they offloaded shares worth ₹3,411.73 crore, according to exchange data.

Published - November 21, 2024 11:09 am IST

Related Topics

foreign exchange market / financial markets / currency values

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.