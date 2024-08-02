GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rupee turns flat at 83.73 against U.S. dollar in early trade

At the interbank currency exchange, Rupee opened at 83.74 and inched up to trade at 83.73 against the dollar, the previous day's closing level

Published - August 02, 2024 10:58 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
On August 1, the Rupee declined five paise to settle at 83.73 against the U.S. dollar.

On August 1, the Rupee declined five paise to settle at 83.73 against the U.S. dollar. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Rupee turned flat at 83.73 against the U.S. currency on August 2 amid weak equity markets and an upward movement in crude oil prices overseas.

According to forex traders, “the Indian currency found support due to softening the dollar against major rivals following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to maintain the status quo on interest rates and some inflows of foreign capital into Indian equities.”

At the interbank currency exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.74 and inched up to trade at 83.73 against the dollar, the previous day's closing level. On August 1, the Rupee declined five paise to settle at 83.73 against the U.S. dollar.

Anand James, Chief Market Strategist of Geojit Financial Services, said the Rupee's weakness was capped by "a likely intervention from the Reserve Bank of India".

"The next key U.S. economic release is the July jobs report, expected on August 2," he added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.07% to 104.13. Brent crude — the global oil benchmark — rose by 0.79% to $80.15 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 614.96 points or 0.75% to 81,252.59 in morning trade, while the broader Nifty declined 194.80 points or 0.78% to 24,816.10.

“Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital markets on August 1 and bought shares worth ₹2,089.28 crore, “ according to exchange data.

A monthly survey released on August 1 showed India's manufacturing sector growth eased slightly to 58.1 in July from 58.3 in June on softer increases in new orders and output, while cost pressures and demand strength led to the steepest increase in selling prices since October 2013.

“The government’s GST collections in July rose 10.3% to more than ₹1.82 lakh crore, driven by domestic transactions in goods and services,” according to official data released on August 1.

