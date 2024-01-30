GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee trades in narrow range against U.S. dollar

The rupee opened at 83.14 against the dollar

January 30, 2024 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image for representational purposes only.

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The rupee was trading in a narrow range against the U.S. dollar in early trade on January 30, amid a negative trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said the rupee was trading in a narrow range as rising crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.14 against the dollar and then touched a high of 83.13, and a low of 83.15.

On January 29, the rupee depreciated 5 paise to 83.16 against the U.S. dollar.

"Overall markets are confined to a familiar range and nothing much is expected to happen before the FOMC delivers its verdict on interest rates tomorrow in its meeting starting today. The focus will also be on German and Eurozone GDP data," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.15% lower at 103.45.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.21% to $82.59 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 134.51 points or 0.19% lower at 71,807.06. The broader NSE Nifty declined 9.85 points or 0.05% to 21,727.75.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on January 29 as they purchased shares worth ₹110.01 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

business (general) / financial markets

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.