GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee trades in narrow range against U.S. dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.30 against the dollar and then touched a low of 83.32

January 04, 2024 10:48 am | Updated 10:49 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee was trading in a narrow range against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Thursday, as the support from positive domestic equities were negated by rising crude oil prices.

Forex traders said foreign fund outflows also weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.30 against the dollar and then touched a low of 83.32, registering a fall of just 2 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee settled at 83.30 against the dollar.

The rupee rose on Wednesday on flows from a Hong Kong-based bank amounting to $500 billion. On Thursday, it opened at 83.31 as the U.S. dollar index was at 102, while the U.S. 10-year was stable at 3.93%, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Mr. Bhansali further noted that Brent oil price rose to $78 per barrel as the Middle East supply worries and Houthi attacks continued in the Red Sea.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.31% to $78.49 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading marginally lower at 102.42.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 374.43 points or 0.52% higher at 71,731.03 points. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 97.50 points or 0.45% to 21,614.85 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they sold shares worth ₹666.34 crore, according to exchange data.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, India's manufacturing sector growth fell to an 18-month low in December amid softer increase in factory orders and output, despite minimal inflation.

The HSBC India Manufacturing PMI survey, conducted by S&P Global, showed that there was a softer, albeit sharp, increase in factory orders and output, while business confidence towards the year-ahead outlook strengthened.

Related Topics

currency values / foreign exchange market / market and exchange

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.