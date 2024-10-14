Rupee trades in narrow range against U.S. dollar in early trade

The rupee rebounded from its all-time low levels and appreciated 5 paise to 84.05 against the U.S. dollar in morning trade on Monday (October 14, 2024), weighed down by elevated crude oil prices and strong dollar as risk-off sentiment gripped the markets.

Forex traders said there have been significant foreign fund outflows and crude oil prices have surged by nearly 10%, fueled by Hurricane Milton’s impact on U.S. production along with the tensions in the Middle East between Israel and Iran.

However, the Reserve Bank of India's intervention, backed by record-high reserves, has supported the local unit at lower levels.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.06 against the greenback and traded in a tight range. In initial trade it touched 84.05, registering a rise of 5 paisa over its previous close.

On Friday (October 11, 2024), the rupee fell 12 paise to a record low of 84.10 against the U.S. dollar.

"Indian equities saw substantial outflows, with FIIs offloading nearly $6.4 billion in October, as risk-off sentiment gripped the markets. Adding to the strain, crude oil prices have surged by nearly 10%," CR Forex Advisors MD-Amit Pabari said.

Mr. Pabari further added that the Reserve Bank of India's intervention, backed by record-high reserves and strong resistance at the 84.10 level could trigger a pullback below 84 as FII outflows begin to ease.

"Thus, in the short term, we expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 83.90 to 84.10," he said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.13% higher at 103.02.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.21% to $78.08 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex advanced 461.97 points, or 0.57%, to 81,843.33 points. The Nifty rose 140.40 points, or 0.56%, to 25,104.65 points.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Friday (October 11, 2024) as they offloaded shares worth ₹ 4,162.66 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, “India’s forex reserves dropped by $ 3.709 billion to $ 701.176 billion for the week ended October 4,” the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday (October 11, 2024).

In the previous reporting week, the reserves had jumped by $ 12.588 billion to an all-time high of $ 704.885 billion.