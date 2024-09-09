GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee trades in narrow range against U.S. dollar in early trade

Forex traders said easing crude oil prices and overall weakness in the dollar index supported the rupee, but the Reserve Bank's active intervention kept the rupee in a tight range

Published - September 09, 2024 10:19 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee traded in a narrow range on Monday (September 9, 2024) and appreciated 1 paisa to 83.94 against the American currency, amid a muted trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said easing crude oil prices and overall weakness in the dollar index supported the rupee, but the Reserve Bank's active intervention kept the rupee in a tight range.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit moved in a narrow range. It opened at 83.96 against the American currency and touched 83.85 in initial trade. It was later trading at 83.95 against the greenback, unchanged from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee gained 2 paise to close at 83.95 against the U.S. dollar.

The Indian rupee is expected to be range bound with the market awaiting to see when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would allow a move above 84.00.

"The RBI has been buying dollars is clearly indicated by the rise in reserves to 684 billion at the end of last month when all inflows flows were absorbed by them," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.10% to 101.28 points.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, gained 1.32% to $71.98 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 35.22 points, or 0.04%, to 81,219.15 points, while the Nifty was down 1.25 points, or 0.01%, to 24,850.90 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Friday, as they offloaded shares worth ₹620.95 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, India's forex reserves jumped by $2.299 billion to a new high of $683.987 billion for the week ended on August 30, according to the RBI data release on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the forex reserves had jumped by $7.023 billion to a high of $681.688 billion.

Published - September 09, 2024 10:19 am IST

Related Topics

currency values / foreign exchange market / financial markets / market and exchange

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.