Rupee trades in narrow range against U.S. dollar in early trade

Rupee traded in a narrow range in morning trade on Thursday (August 23, 2024), as the support from positive domestic equities was negated by relentless dollar demand from importers.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.93 and fell to 83.95, registering a loss of 5 paise from its previous close.

On Wednesday, the Indian rupee fell 13 paise to 83.90 against the U.S. dollar.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The rupee's ongoing decline has been fuelled by a growing trade deficit and relentless dollar demand from importers, placing it under significant pressure," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.

Mr. Pabari further noted that "the Reserve Bank of India is expected to step in to prevent the rupee from breaching the critical 84.00 threshold. The market anticipates that the central bank might sell USD to maintain stability. Additionally, the recent dip in crude oil prices to around $75.48 per barrel could offer the rupee some much-needed relief."

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, gained 0.17% to 101.21 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was 0.01% up at $76.06 per barrel in futures trade.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's recent meeting minutes revealed that most officials are inclined towards a rate cut in September, provided inflation continues to cool. This has increased the likelihood of a Fed rate cut, putting downward pressure on the U.S. dollar and offering some support to the rupee.

Now, all eyes will turn to the Jackson Hole symposium, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks could set the tone for global currency markets, Mr. Pabari said.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 166.66 points, or 0.21%, to 81,071.96 points, while the Nifty increased by 55.10 points, or 0.22%, to 24,825.30 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹799.74 crore, according to exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.