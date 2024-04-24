GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Rupee trades in narrow range against U.S. dollar in early trade

Forex traders said elevated crude oil prices and significant foreign fund outflows in the international market dented investors' sentiments.

April 24, 2024 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.29, registering a gain of two paise from its previous close.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.29, registering a gain of two paise from its previous close. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Rupee was trading in a narrow range against the U.S. dollar in early trade on April 24, as the support from positive domestic equities was negated by strong American currency.

Forex traders said elevated crude oil prices and significant foreign fund outflows in the international market dented investors' sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.29, registering a gain of two paise from its previous close. In initial trade, the local unit also saw a low of 83.32 against the American currency. On Tuesday, the Rupee closed at 83.31 against the American currency.

Forex traders said the Rupee to trade with a slight positive bias on improved global risk sentiments and easing of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. However, any fresh aggressions in the Middle East may cap gains for the local unit.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 105.67, lower by 0.01%. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.07% to $88.48 per barrel.

"Brent oil prices inched up to $88.40 per barrel as U.S. crude stocks showed a surprise drop last week, which was a positive sign for demand, as attention shifted away from hostilities in the Middle East," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

“The Rupee is expected to see range-bound trade between 83.20 to 83.40 on Wednesday,” Mr. Bhansali added.

On the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 173.24 points, or 0.23% higher at 73,911.69 points. The broader NSE Nifty was up 48.15 points, or 0.22% to 22,416.15 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹3,044.54 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

foreign exchange market / market and exchange / stock exchanges / economy, business and finance / business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.