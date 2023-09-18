HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee trades in narrow range against U.S. dollar in early trade

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04% to 105.27

September 18, 2023 10:33 am | Updated 10:33 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
File.

File. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

The rupee witnessed range-bound trading against the U.S. dollar in early trade on September 18, weighed down by a negative trend in domestic equities, elevated crude oil prices and strong American currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.09 against the dollar, registering a rise of 7 paise over its previous close. The domestic unit also touched 83.13 against the American currency in initial trade.

On Friday, the rupee fell 13 paise to settle at 83.16 against the U.S. dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04% to 105.27.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.40% to $94.31 per barrel.

Forex traders said the depreciation in the rupee can be attributed to several factors, including elevated crude oil prices, strong US dollar, foreign fund outflows and a widening trade deficit.

India's exports declined by 6.86% to $34.48 billion in August this year as against $37.02 billion in the same month last year, government data showed on Friday.

Imports too declined by 5.23% to $58.64 billion as against $61.88 billion recorded in August 2022.

Meanwhile, India's forex reserves dropped by $4.992 billion to $593.904 billion for the week ended September 8, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the kitty rose by $4.039 billion to $598.897 billion.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 174.33 points or 0.26% to 67,664.30. The broader NSE Nifty fell 42.15 points or 0.21% to 20,150.20.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Friday as they purchased shares worth ₹164.42 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

currency values / foreign exchange market / financial markets / market and exchange

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.