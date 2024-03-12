Rupee trades in narrow range against U.S. dollar in early trade

March 12, 2024 10:40 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - Mumbai

The rupee witnessed range-bound trading in initial deals against the U.S. dollar on March 12, as market participants remained on the sidelines ahead of the release of key macroeconomic data.

Forex traders said focus will be on the U.S. Feb CPI print and on the domestic front, Feb CPI print and Jan IIP are due post market hours.

Meanwhile, positive domestic equities, foreign fund inflows and broad weakness of the American currency in the overseas market aided investor sentiments, while rising crude oil prices weighed on the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 82.74 against the greenback, then touched 82.72, registering a rise of 3 paise over its previous closing price.

On Monday, the rupee declined by 8 paise to settle at 82.75 against the U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.06% lower at 104.80.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.36% to $82.51 per barrel.

Forex traders said FDI-related inflows may support the rupee at lower levels. A recovery in domestic equities also supported the rupee. However, market participants are likely to remain cautious ahead of the release of inflation data from India and the U.S.

"Rupee ended at 82.75 on Monday. It is likely to open around 82.75 and trade in an 82.70-82.80 range with sideways price action," IFA Global Research Academy said in a note.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex advanced 413.78 points, or 0.56%, to settle at 73,916.42 points. The Nifty rose 94.10 points, or 0.42%, to close at 22,426.75 points.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Monday as they bought shares worth ₹4,212.76 crore, according to exchange data.

