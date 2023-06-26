HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee trades flat against U.S. dollar in early trade

The currency moved in a narrow range before trading at 81.95 against the greenback, appreciating just 1 paisa compared to the closing level of 81.96 on June 23.

June 26, 2023 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Photo used for representational purpose only. File

Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

The rupee traded almost flat at 81.95 against the U.S. currency in the opening trade on Monday amid gains in local stocks and losses in the dollar against major rivals in global markets.

The domestic currency opened lower by 4 paise at 82.00 against the dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market.

The currency moved in a narrow range before trading at 81.95 against the greenback, appreciating just 1 paisa compared to the closing level of 81.96 on Friday.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, eased 0.16% to 102.73. Crude oil price benchmark Brent crude was up 0.19% to $73.99 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 105.07 points or 0.17% to 63,084.44 points and the broader Nifty gained 49.15 points to 18,714.65 points in early trade.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth ₹344.81 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

currency values / foreign exchange market / financial markets / market and exchange / business (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.