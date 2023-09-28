Rupee trades flat against U.S. dollar amid gains in equities

September 28, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - Mumbai

The rupee edged up 1 paisa to 83.21 against the U.S. currency in a restricted trade on September 28 amid gains in domestic equities.

The Indian currency was almost trading flat in the early session as gains from firm domestic stocks were offset by a rise in crude oil prices and the U.S. dollar index remaining above the 106-mark against the leading currencies, Forex dealers said.

The rupee opened flat at 83.22 against the U.S. dollar and later moved in a range of 83.25 to 83.20 in morning deals. It was trading at 83.21 to U.S. dollar at 9.35 a.m., up by 1 paisa over the previous close.

The domestic unit settled at 83.22 on September 27 after a listless trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

It traded in a narrow range on Wednesday despite broader gains in the dollar against its major crosses, Gaurang Somaiya, forex and bullion analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

The hawkish tone in the recent Federal Reserve meeting has been confirmed by Fed officials in recent days, as they flagged the possibility that the central bank would need to raise interest rates further after pausing its rate-hiking cycle last week, he added.

Elevated U.S. yields have spelt trouble for the yen, which slipped to an 11-month low against the U.S. dollar.

“We expect the USD-INR (Spot) to trade sideways and quote in the range of 83.05 and 83.30,” Mr. Somaiya said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was flat at 106.67.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.75% higher at $97.27 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex climbed 287.32 points to 66,406.01 in early trade. Nifty advanced 50.2 points to 19,766.65.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹354.35 crore, according to exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT