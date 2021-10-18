Markets

Rupee trades almost flat at 75.28 against U.S. dollar in opening deals

The Indian rupee was trading marginally lower by 2 paise at ₹75.28 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on October 18, tracking stronger greenback against key rivals overseas.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened on a steady note and traded cautiously between a high of ₹75.26 and a low of ₹75.29 against the American currency.

On October 14, the rupee had settled at ₹75.26 against the U.S. dollar. Forex market was closed on October 15 for ‘Dussehra’ holiday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.17% at 94.09.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.07% to $85.76 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex was trading higher by 525.54 points or 0.86% at 61,831.49; while the broader NSE Nifty was up 166.55 points or 0.91% at 18,505.10.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market on October 14, as they purchased shares worth ₹1,681.60 crore, as per exchange data.


Comments
