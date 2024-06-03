Rupee surges 38 paise to 83.04 against U.S. dollar in early trade

The rupee surged 38 paise to hit its three-month high level of 83.04 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on June 2 boosted by a robust sentiment in domestic equity markets on the back of strong macroeconomic data and exit poll results showing a third term for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

ADVERTISEMENT

A weak American currency and inflow of foreign capital into domestic equities also supported the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.09 and gained further to trade at 83.04 against the greenback in initial deals, registering an increase of 38 paise from its previous close. The rupee had breached the 83.00 level on March 18 this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The local unit clocked the highest single-day rise since April 2023 when it appreciated by 42 paise.

On Friday, the rupee declined 13 paise to close at 83.42 against the U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.06% lower at 104.56.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.06% to $81.06 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 1,912.00 points, or 2.59% higher at 75,873.31 points. The broader NSE Nifty soared 597.10 points or 2.65% to 23,127.80 points in initial trade.

Most of the exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The finance ministry on Saturday said the country's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections grew 10% to ₹1.73 lakh crore in May driven by an increase in domestic transactions, indicating a sustained economic momentum.

Foreign investors were net buyers of Indian equities on Friday as they purchased shares worth ₹1,613.24 crore on a net basis. FIIs bought shares worth ₹95,467.56 crore and sold equities worth ₹93,854.32 crore in one of the record foreign investor activities in the cash segment.

The government data released on Friday showed India's economy grew by 8.2% in the fiscal year that ended in March, cementing the country's position as the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

The Central government's fiscal deficit during 2023-24 at 5.6% of the GDP was better than previous estimates of 5.8% on account of higher revenue realisation and lower expenditure, according to official data released on Friday.

The country's forex reserves dropped by $2.027 billion to $646.673 billion for the week ended May 24, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the kitty had reached an all-time high of $648.7 billion after a jump of $4.549 billion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.