Rupee surges 32 paise to close at 72.93 against U.S. dollar

09 March 2021 16:37 IST

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,494.49 crore on Monday, according to exchange data

The rupee strengthened by 32 paise to end at 72.93 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, supported by positive domestic equities and weakening of the American currency in the overseas market.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.16 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.91 and a low of 73.25.

It finally ended at 72.93 against the American currency, registering a rise of 32 paise over its previous closing.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 73.25 against the American currency.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.37% to 91.96.

"Rupee traded strongly above 73.00 as dollar index retraced some of its rally witnessed in the last few days. The dollar index which is traded around $92.4 retraced back to $91.90 giving the Indian rupee positive momentum, along with stable financial market participation," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

Mr. Trivedi further said that going ahead THE rupee can be seen trading between 72.70-73.15.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.59% to $68.64 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 584.41 points or 1.16% higher at 51,025.48, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 142.20 points or 0.95% to 15,098.40.

