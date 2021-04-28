Rupee surges 22 paise to ₹74.44 against the U.S. dollar in early trade

Mumbai

28 April 2021 11:08 IST

In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 74.66 against the American currency.

The Indian rupee advanced by 22 paise to 74.44 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on April 28, as a positive trend in equity markets lifted investor sentiment.

Forex traders said the appreciation in the local unit could be restricted amid a sharp rise coronavirus infections and fatalities in the country and as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outcome.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened flat at 74.49 against the U.S. dollar, then gained some strength to quote at 74.44, a rise of 22 paise over its last close.

Advertising

Advertising

In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 74.66 against the American currency.

“A rebound of the U.S. dollar and rise coronavirus infections and fatalities climbing to another record high in India could keep appreciation bias limited,” Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Additionally, month-end dollar demand from importers and traders looking to take profits on short positions on the U.S. currency could also cap appreciation bias, it added.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.10% to 91.

“The U.S. dollar Index was trading higher this morning in Asian trade tracking the strength of the bond yields ahead of the Fed meeting outcome,” the Reliance Securities note said.

Besides the Fed, investors are looking to U.S. President Joe Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress.

Global oil benchmark, Brent crude futures, rose 0.05% to $66.45 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex was trading 382.66 points or 0.78% higher at 49,326.80 in early deals, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 104.55 points or 0.71% to 14,757.60.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on April 27 as they sold shares worth ₹1,454.75 crore, as per exchange data.