Rupee, stocks fall after Moody’s changes outlook to negative

The rupee and equities markets came under pressure after rating agency Moody’s revised the country’s rating outlook to negative. While revising the outlook, Moody’s has affirmed India’s sovereign rating at Baa2.

After opening weak against the dollar, the rupee depreciated 33 paise, or 0.46%, against the dollar, to close at 71.28, the lowest closing level for the Indian unit since October 16.

The rupee, now at three-week low, has fallen 47 paisa against the dollar this week.

The weakness of the currency market slipped over to equities also, with benchmark indices losing nearly 1% each.

The 30-share Sensex, which touched an intra-day high of 40,749, closed at 40,323.61, shedding 0.81%. The broader Nifty ended at 11,908.15, down 0.86%.

“The news that Moody’s lowered India’s outlook to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’ not only capped upside but also triggered sharp decline in the benchmark in the latter half,” said Ajit Mishra, vice president, Research, Religare Broking, adding that further profit taking is likely to be witnessed in the coming sessions.

Sensex heavyweights like Sun Pharmaceutical, Vedanta, ONGC, TCS, HUL and ITC all lost more than 2% each on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors continued to buy Indian shares and were net buyers on Friday at ₹932 crore.

Economists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said more interest rate cuts by the RBI was the only way to address the slowdown.

Pointing out that the present slowdown was cyclical rather than structural, the economists said with the Reserve Bank of India and Finance Ministry taking multiple measures, a shallow recovery is expected in early 2020.