Rupee spurts 7 paise against dollar after BJP wins Assembly elections

In the opening session, the domestic currency bounced 7 paise to 64.17 against the dollar.

The rupee on Tuesday climbed a bit to 64.17 against the dollar as the dust settled on the political landscape in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and the BJP gets ready to form the next government in both States.

The BJP returns to power for the sixth straight term in Gujarat and unseats the Congress in Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex got off to a good start, jumping 143.22 points, or 0.42%, to 33,744.90 on December 19.

Fresh selling of the American currency by exporters and banks amid a higher opening in domestic equities helped.

The dollar got steady overseas on optimism of the Senate passing the U.S. tax reforms Bill.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2020 12:25:38 AM

