Markets

Rupee snaps 2-day winning streak; settles 27 paise down at 71.62 against USD

more-in

The rupee snapped its two-day winning streak to finish 27 paise lower at 71.62 against the US dollar on Thursday, as month-end dollar demand from importers ahead of the GDP number weighed on the domestic currency.

Forex traders said, the domestic unit was trading in a narrow range as investors are awaiting clarity on the US-China trade deal front.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened on a positive note at 71.33 but lost ground during the day to touch a low of 71.67. It finally settled at 71.62, lower by 27 paise against its previous close.

On Wednesday, the domestic unit had closed at 71.35 against the US dollar.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Markets
foreign exchange market
currency values
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2019 6:41:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/rupee-snaps-2-day-winning-streak-settles-27-paise-down-at-7162-against-usd/article30107410.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY