Rupee slumps 29 paise to 73.76 against U.S. dollar in early trade

Mumbai

01 March 2021 10:43 IST

On February 26, the rupee had settled at 73.47 against the American currency.

The Indian rupee slumped 29 paise to 73.76 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on March 1, weighed down by significant foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.76 against the U.S. dollar, dropping 29 paise over its previous close.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.03% to 90.84.

“Weakness of the US Dollar could limit depreciation bias, however, FPI outflows due to strong yields could weigh on sentiments,” Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Most of the Asian currencies have started stronger this Monday morning and could lift sentiments, the note added.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 739.59 points higher at 49,839.58, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 207 points to 14,736.15.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth ₹8,295.17 crore on February 26, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.51% to $65.39 per barrel.