Rupee slips to all-time low of 83.80 against U.S. dollar in early trade

Rupee opened on a muted note and fell to an all-time low of 83.80 against the U.S. dollar on August 5, as the risk off situation in world markets kept the dollar well bid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forex traders said the sharp downfall in the domestic unit came on the heels of a significant downturn in the Indian equity markets and significant foreign fund outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.78 and then fell to an all-time low of 83.80 against the American currency, registering a fall of 8 paise from its previous close.

ADVERTISEMENT

On August 2, the rupee settled 1 paisa higher at 83.72 against the U.S. dollar in a range-bound trade.

Over the past week, major global equities experienced a significant sell-off. The release of last week's U.S. Jobs Report, which fell significantly below expectations, sparked recession fears in the market, increasing demand for safe-haven assets.

Additionally, the upcoming U.S. elections in November are likely to keep investors on edge. Meanwhile, tensions are escalating in the Middle East following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian rupee has remained largely south of the 83.70 level despite the weakening of the U.S. dollar. Additionally, oil prices saw an 11 per cent correction.

"However, despite these favourable conditions, the rupee has not appreciated, likely due to the Reserve Bank of India capping its movement. In the short term, the Rupee is expected to trade within the range of 83.75 to 83.90," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 102.95, lower by 0.24%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.30% to $77.04 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 1533.11 points, or 1.89% lower at 79,448.84 points. The broader NSE Nifty was down 463.50 points, or 1.88%, to 24,254.20 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on August 2 as they offloaded shares worth ₹3310.00 crore, according to exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.