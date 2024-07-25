GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee slips to all-time low of 83.72 against U.S. dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit was trading in a narrow range.

Published - July 25, 2024 11:37 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
On July 24, the Rupee depreciated two paise to hit its all-time closing low of 83.71 against the U.S. dollar.

On July 24, the Rupee depreciated two paise to hit its all-time closing low of 83.71 against the U.S. dollar. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Rupee opened on a muted note and fell to an all-time low of 83.72 against the U.S. dollar on July 25, dragged down by the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and significant foreign fund outflows.

Forex traders said the fall in the domestic unit came on the heels of a significant downturn in the Indian equity markets, sparked by the government's decision to hike the tax rate on capital gains.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit was trading in a narrow range. It opened at an all-time low of 83.72 against the American currency, registering a fall of one paisa from its previous close.

Budget 2024 highlights: Focus on employment, skilling, MSME and middle class; tax structure under new regime revised

On July 24, the Rupee depreciated two paise to hit its all-time closing low of 83.71 against the U.S. dollar. The government's decision to hike the tax rate on capital gains dampened market sentiment, exerting immense pressure on the Rupee and the equity market.

"Post-Budget day, the benchmark Indian equity indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, dipped by approximately 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively, as foreign institutional investors withdrew a staggering $350 million from Indian stocks.

Watch: Union Budget 2024-25 | Key Highlights

"Adding to the turmoil, persistent high demand for dollars, driven by defence and oil payments, compounded the currency's woes," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 104.21, lower by 0.17%. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.75% to $81.10 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 425.14 points or 0.53% lower at 79,723.74 points. The broader NSE Nifty was down 120.65 points or 0.49% to 24,292.85 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on July 24 as they offloaded shares worth ₹5,130.90 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

foreign exchange market / financial markets / business (general) / economy, business and finance / stock exchanges / market and exchange

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.