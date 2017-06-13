Rupee slips to 64.45 against dollar in opening trade

The rupee on Tuesday saw a subdued start with a loss of just one paise at 64.45 against the US dollar.
Strength in the dollar against other currencies overseas made the rupee keep a low profile.
Traders attributed the rupee’s fall to increased demand for the US currency from importers and banks and a lower opening in the domestic equity market.
On Monday, the rupee was down 20 paise to end at a one-week low of 64.44 amid concerns about a probable Fed rate increase.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 19.90 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 31,075.80 in opening trade on Tuesday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor