Rupee slips 7 paise to 71.27 against USD in early trade

On Friday, the rupee had closed at 71.20 against the U.S. dollar.

Traders are awaiting fresh cues on the potential U.S.-China trade deal

The Indian rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 7 paise to 71.27 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Monday tracking muted opening in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.24 then fell to 71.27 against the U.S. dollar, showing a decline of 7 paise over its previous closing.

Traders were also awaiting fresh cues on the potential U.S.-China trade deal.

Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.31% to $64.19 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, as they sold shares worth ₹867.66 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

Domestic bourses opened on a cautious note on Monday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 17.12 points down at 40,428.03 and Nifty lower by 14.05 points at 11,907.45.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.01% to 97.71.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.68% in morning trade.

